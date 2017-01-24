Mathematics, Science, Technology programmes need adequate funding - Prof. Mante

President of the Trinity Theological Seminary at Legon, Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri-Yeboah Mant,e has called for adequate funding of Mathematics, Science and Technology programmes in tertiary education.

He noted that although the essence of Mathematics, Science and Technology was often touted on public platforms, funds designated for these programmes were inadequate, stressing that continuously paying lip service to funding of these subjects in tertiary institutions in the country, could result in serious repercussions for national development.

Keynote address

Rev. Prof. Mante was delivering the keynote address on the theme: “Tertiarisation and Post-Modernity in Contemporary Ghana’’ at the joint eighth graduation and 10th matriculation ceremony of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC) during which 336 students graduated and 203 matriculated in Ho at the weekend.

He stressed the need for the combination of both theory and practicals for the rapid achievement of functional goals.

A representative of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. F.E Amuquandoh, promised that the UCC would continue to support the EPUC to the best of its ability until it was fully chartered.

He, however, urged the EP Church to ensure that the university college was adequately funded to be able to perform its academic and other functions very well.

He also advised the graduands to put into practice the skills and knowledge acquired at the university, adding that they must be role models at their work place, communities and society at large.

The chairman of the EP University College Council, Reverend Dr Setri Nyomi, said the council was prepared to exercise oversight roles to ensure that best practices were applied for excellent results.

In his address, the President of EPUC, Rev. Dr Cyril G.K Fayose, called for private participation in the construction of facilities at the permanent campus for the university on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

GETFund law

He also called for the review of the GETFund law, for the fund to be extended to cater for private tertiary institutions, since they were viable collaborators in the provision of education to all.

Dr Fayose said the university caters for the needs of the traditional day time school candidates, mature and working students and runs industry-directed and skill-focused programmes within a technology-based teaching and learning environment.