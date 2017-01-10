Mason grabbed for allegedly defiling four-year old girl

Fatau Malik, a 22-year old mason, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a four-year old girl at Santoe, near Madina.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, has admitted Malik to bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 with one surety.

Appearing before the court on two occasions, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire, prosecuting, said police “further investigations did not point to the accused as the one who defiled the victim” even though the victim had been defiled.

Based on that, the court admitted Malik to bail to reappear on February 6.

Inspector Atimbire said the complainant was the victim's mother and the victim, who is a Kindergaten pupil, lived with the mother.

Malik resides at Nanakrom near Adenta. On December 12, last year, at about 8:30 a.m., the complainant was bathing the victim and she detected that blood was oozing from the victim’s vagina.

Prosecution said when she was quizzed the victim mentioned Malik as the one who lured her into a nearby house and had sex with her.

The complainant rushed to the police station where she was issued with a medical form to seek medical attention for the victim in a government health facility.

Prosecution said the accused was nabbed by the police.