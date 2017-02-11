Man stabs stepbrother to death

An Accra Circuit court has remanded an unemployed man who allegedly stabbed his step-brother to death for feeding their bed-ridden father. Godwin Klutsey was charged with murdering Emmanuel Klutsey when he appeared before the court presided by Mr Isaac Addo.

His plea was, however, not taken and was remanded in custody while investigations continue.

Presenting the case to the court, C/I Gregory Yeboah said the complainant in the case Olivia Klutsey is a family member, while suspect Godwin Klutsey is unemployed.

C/I Yeboah said both parties lived in the same house with their parents at Banana- Inn a suburb of Accra.

The prosecutor said Godwin and his mother were responsible for feeding their bed-ridden father, Seth Klutsey. C/Inspector Yeboah said this was because they suspected Emmanuel, now deceased of planning to kill their father through food poisoning.

According to prosecution, on January 2, 2017 at about 5:45p.m. The deceased Emmanuel went to feed his father and Godwin, a step-brother to the deceased got angry and question why Emmanuel should feed their father since he was not responsible for feeding him.

The chief inspector said a misunderstanding ensued between Godwin and Emmanuel and in the course of the argument, Godwin went for a kitchen knife and stabbed Emmanuel in the chest.

He said the victim was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by hospital authorities.

He said Olivia reported the incident to the police and subsequently Godwin also went to the police station to lodge a complaint and he was arrested and detained for investigations.