Man seeks compensation from hospital after traumatic hernia surgery

A mechanic, Mr Owusu Frimpong, has dragged Accra-based Faith Hospital to court after what he described as a traumatic experience at the hospital. Narrating his ordeal before an Accra Magistrates’ court, Frimpong said he went for a hernia surgery at the hospital located at Bubiashie in Accra.

He told the court, presided over by Mr James Kojo Botah, that after reporting at the hospital, he was taken to the theatre where the whole ordeal began.

He noted that while he was being operated on, he was not given any anaesthesia to stop him from feeling the pain.

Mr Frimpong said when the process started, he told the medical officer in charge, one Doctor Glover, that he could feel the pain, after which he was given some injection.

He, however, told the court that he still felt the pain throughout the operation which lasted for two hours.

‘During the operation, I heard a nurse telling the doctor that I was bleeding excessively,’ he stated.

Mr Frimpong told the court that after the operation, he was discharged, but three days later, one of his testicles got swollen to a point that he could not wear pants.

‘One of my testicles got so swollen and I could not wear any pants, so I went back to the hospital to see the doctor.’

He said when he reported to the hospital, the doctor massaged the swollen testicle and advised him to wear tight pants.

Frimpong said he heeded the doctor’s advice but the pain was unbearable, and he, therefore, sought corrective surgery from a hospital at Bator in the Volta Region.

He said he informed the Faith Hospital administration of his intention to seek corrective surgery and is, therefore, claiming a refund of GH¢ 2,400 being expenses incurred during his surgery at the Faith Hospital.

The Faith Hospital was represented by Lawyer George Tetteh.

The case has been adjourned to January 19, 2016.