Man kills brother’s wife

Tanyigbe-Anyigbe, a suburb in the Ho municipality, was last Friday thrown into a state of mourning following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a woman and injury of a man.

Oliver Amevor aka Kumah Mensah, allegedly, carried out his threat of killing his junior brother, Kumah Korku, but ended up killing the wife of Korku.

The suspect is now in the grips of the police.

Rampage

The youth of the town apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police.

He was said to have abandoned the gun and escaped from the community after carrying out the dastardly act.

Briefing the Daily Graphic on the incident in Ho yesterday, the Superintendent of Police in charge of Ho municipality, Mr Ceasar Abanga, said the suspect and victims lived in the same family house at Tanyigbe- Anyigbe.

He said the police were yet to establish the reasons for the incident.

Mr Abanga said the suspect shot Korku on his right hand and the wife Comfort Abena Gbortsu at the abdomen around 11 p.m. last Friday.

He said the two victims were rushed to the Volta Regional Hospital but the wife died upon arrival with the husband currently on admission.

Mr Abanga said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital pending autopsy as the gun had been retrieved for further investigations.