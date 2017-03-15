This was after the court had found Kofi Mensah aged 47, guilty on the charge of indecent assault.

An electrician who inserted his finger into the vagina of a four year old girl whilst carrying her at his back has been sentenced to six month imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku that the complainant was a trader living at Akraman near Amasaman.

Prosecution said in the month of May last year, the victim told the complainant that accused had inserted his fingers into her vagina.

According to the prosecutor, the following day the complainant went to the accused person’s house and confronted him of which the convict told her that it was not his intention to insert his finger into the victim’s vagina.

The convict explained that when he carried the victim at his back his finger entered the victim’s vagina accidentally.

The prosecutor said on July 22, last year, the complainant saw some discharges from the victim’s s vagina and asked the accused person to send the victim to the hospital.

Three days later, the complainant reported the incident to the police and she was given a medical form to send the victim to the hospital for examination.