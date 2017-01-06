Man commits suicide on New Year's Eve

The deceased was said to have committed suicide in his room at Akyem Hemang in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region on New Year’s Eve in circumstances the family is yet to come to terms with.

A 28-year-old man identified as Kwasi Affum allegedly ended his life on Saturday, December 31, 2016, a few hours before the New Year.

Kwame Asiedu, an eyewitness, told The Mirror that when he heard about the passing of the deceased, he rushed to the scene to find out what had happened.

“When I got there, it was true. However, it was baffling that anyone could hang himself and commit suicide in the manner he did," he said.

The eyewitness indicated that the deceased had hanged himself with a sponge, "But instead of hanging, he was found kneeling lifeless with the sponge tied round his neck."

He said Affum lived in the same house with his mother and other relatives.

He said the deceased was discovered in the morning when his son was sent to inform him to come and eat, only for the little boy to run back yelling and crying that Affum had hanged himself in his room.

The eyewitness said the police were quickly invited to the scene and the body was taken to the Fanteakwa District Hospital mortuary for autopsy.