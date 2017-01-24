Man charged with defilement

An unemployed, Kwesi Mensah, who was accused of defiling a minor in the Achimota Forest Reserve last Friday, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Mensah denied the charge of defilement.

He has been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on February 1, before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Inspector Judith B. Asante who held brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sophia Ennim said the complainant Edith Ansah is the Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission at Achimota.

The victim is a 10 year old class three pupil, while the accused lives at Adjirigano.

Prosecution said on January 17, this year, at about 1000am, the accused person spotted the victim at her school at Kotobabi and informed her that he had been providing text books and pens to a class four teacher.

According to prosecutor, the accused convinced the victim to follow him so she could go and collect those items for the teacher.

The victim obliged and on their way, accused lured the victim to board a commercial vehicle and they alighted at the Achimota Motorway.

Mensah took the victim to the Achimota Forest Reserve and asked her to lay on the floor.

Prosecution said the victim however resisted and began crying but the accused sex slapped the victim twice and threatened her with a knife if she would not give in to his demand.

The prosecutor said the victim out of fear, laid down and accused removed her underwear and had sex with her.

However while the accused was dressing up, the Achimota Forest Reserve Rapid Response Team arrived at the scene and the accused on seeing them took to his heels.

The task Force chased him and apprehended him and together with the victim took them to the complainant’s office.

Prosecution said the complainant sent the two to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Tesano where a formal complaint was lodged and a medical form issued for the victim to be medically examined.

In Mensah’s cautioned statement, he denied the offence and said that the task force did not arrest him at the Forest as alleged.

Mensah further said that he was rather picked up at Kotobabi in front of the victim’s school after he had been subjected to severe beatings.

However when Police investigations at Kotobabi revealed that he was not arrested there (Kotobabi).