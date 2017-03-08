The suspect, Emmanuel Awuku, was also arrested with three cartridges, five rounds of four millimetre ammunition, a black mask and a knife, while he was waiting for his accomplices to arrive at an agreed venue.

A 30-year-old former manager of a filling station has been arrested for allegedly possessing three pistols and attempting to hire robbers to attack and rob his former employer.

Pistol in trousers

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Accra Regional Command Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Edward Faakye Kumi, said the police had gathered intelligence on the operations of Awuku and mounted surveillance on him, leading to his arrest.

He said Awuku, who was a manager of the Star Oil Filling Station at Wisiwisi, on the Nkawkaw Abrem road, was dismissed early this year for allegedly embezzling funds of the company.

Mr Kumi said the police gathered information that Awuku had recruited some robbers from the Greater Accra Region to attack and rob the filling station and that the operation had been planned for March 7, 2017.

Unknown to the suspect that the police had mounted surveillance on him, Mr Kumi said, Awuku showed up at the agreed meeting point, where he was busted while he was waiting for his accomplices.

He said the police found one of the pistols with five rounds of four millimetre ammunition hidden in the groin area, concealed in his trousers.

