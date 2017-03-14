The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has called for a more transparent and rigorous process to select an investor to partner the government to establish a national airline.

According to CILT Ghana, that kind of process would build public confidence in the airline to be established and enhance the image of the aviation sector.

The President of CILT Ghana, Mr Ebo Hammond, made the call when the Governing Council of the Institute paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Aviation, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in her office in Accra last Friday.

The visit was to congratulate Ms Dapaah on her appointment as sector minister and also introduce the executive members of the institute to her.

The institute’s call comes in the wake of announcements by Ms Dapaah that the ministry had received proposals from some local and international investors who wanted to partner the government in establishing a national airline.

The president of CILT Ghana said if the process was open, investors who might not gain selection could still have the will to support the government with expert knowledge.

Commendation

CILT Ghana commended the government for abolishing the 17.7 per cent value added tax (VAT) on domestic airline tickets.

Other members of the Governing Council who accompanied Mr Hammond were Mrs Doreen Owusu-Fianko, Mr David A. Gray, Mr Samuel A. Etsibah, Mr Ephraim Asare, Mr Godfred Akyea and Mr Andrews Osei Mensah.

The rest are Mr D.Y.K. Frimpong-Manso, Mr Samuel Asare Boateng, Mr Lackson Agbeko Legah, Mr Nlaliban Wujangi, Mr Frank Osei and Mr M.A. Amoamah.

Airline ownership

Mr Hammond stressed the need for the government to make guidelines regarding ownership of the national carrier clear and unambiguous.

“There should be clear -cut modalities for the investor about the percentage of ownership for the state and the private partner,” he said, and further called on the government to partner a reputable strategic investor, preferably African, that has the interest of the nation at heart.

Transparency

Ms Dapaah gave an assurance that the ministry would make the process transparent and rigorous, saying, “I am assuring Ghanaians of a transparent process and telling players in the industry not to pay money to anyone for assistance for any reason.”

According to her, the proposed national airline would focus on operating flights from Accra to other destinations in the sub-region and hopefully grow from there.

She emphasised that the government was mindful of the challenges that faced the old Ghana Airways and the Ghana International Airlines which led to their eventual collapse.

“The government will ensure that no corrupt practices are countenanced,” she said.