Mahama confers with NDC MP's

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday held discussions with National Democratic Congress parliamentarians.

Among the NDC MP's that were at the meeting were the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho as well as party executives including the National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy and the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah.

Some former Ministers under President Mahama's erstwhile administration where also present.

Details of their discussions are unknown but the former President described proceedings as frank.

He tweeted: “Spent my Thursday afternoon with the NDC Caucus in Parliament. Great atmosphere, frank discussions and networking,”



Below are photographs of their meeting;