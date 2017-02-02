Mahama condemns attacks on NDC officials and supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned attacks on some National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials and supporters by alleged national security personnel.

Mr Mahama in a post on Facebook Thursday mentioned the seizure of cars from the residence of the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Adams as an instance of such unprovoked attacks and called for all provocations to seize.

The former President posted: “The unprovoked attacks on NDC functionaries and supporters are needless and must end. Yesterday the National Organiser of the NDC's residence was invaded by security men from the seat of Government, the Flagstaff House in his absence, in search of vehicles when they knew very well they were on the wrong path. This must end”.

The vehicles allegedly confiscated from the residence of the National Organiser for the NDC included three pickups and two land cruisers.

The incident reportedly happened whilst Mr Adams was away in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attending a programme.

He spoke about the incident in a telephone interview on Accra based radio station, Asempa FM.a