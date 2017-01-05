Mahama calls on his susccesor to continue his works

Speaking during his last State of the Nation Address in Parliament, the out-going President stated, “every President inherits the unfinished work of his predecessor. Every president benefits from the seeds planted by his predecessor, seeds that could not be sown during his predecessor's tenure”.

The outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the incoming administration to continue the works he has started putting aside political affiliations.

The President stated that politics should be perceived as a relay which depends on individual strength and teamwork, “Indeed, I believe if politics could be described as a sport, the one it would most closely resemble is a relay. It is a sport that relies as much on individual achievement as it does on teamwork and cooperative effort. The true test of that competition is in the passing of the baton. So, too, with politics”.

President Mahama stated, President Jerry John Rawlings started the structural transformation of this economy under the Economic Recovery Programme which was later continued by President Kufuor under the economic adjustment programme and under the HIPC initiative which later achieved significant debt reduction.

The “baton” was later handed over to the late President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills who commenced the Eastern Corridor road project, University of Ghana Medical Centre, of which was inaugurated yesterday, the Kotokoraba market, Cape Coast stadium and host of others which was inherited and completed.

The out-going President again stated, his administration commenced the construction of new community day senior high schools, a policy of progressively free secondary education, construction of the eastern university, investments in many infrastructure projects that are ongoing and many others that will actually commence under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Mahama states that, political opposition and differences of opinion are vital to the health and growth of a democracy. “Political parties are formed when people of similar ideology come together to move their agenda forward in a way that best serves their country”.

“I am assured by his firm statements that he will continue these projects as enjoined by our constitution. I wish him all success in this regard. As I have said many times already, regardless of whose tenure in which these visions come to fruition, its success belongs to Ghana. They belong to all of us” he stated.