Madam Jane R. Ahadzi inducted into West Africa Nobles Forum

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stopover JRA Enterprise (manufacturers of JRA range of cosmetics and household detergents), Madam Jane Reason Ahadzi, has been inducted into the West Africa Nobles Forum at the 23rd edition of the forum’s conference held in Accra recently.

Her company’s 21 range of products include the JRA Foundation Crème, JRA Foundation Lotion, Bathing Gel, Wig Oil, Hair Treatment and Shampoo; JRA Dr Bone to Bone Balm, JRA Parazona and Hand Sanitiser.

Others are JRA Lion Antiseptic, JRA Hydrogen, JRA Skin Rash Ointment, JRA Facial Cleanser and JRA African Fresh Alata Liquid Soap.

In a citation read at the ceremony, Rt Rev. Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, the Chancellor of the Wisconsin International University College, who is also the President of the West Africa Nobles Forum, lauded the bold and courageous initiative taken by Madam Ahadzi to venture into manufacturing, which is perceived to be an area reserved for men.

He said Madam Ahadzi’s 20 years of research, planning, developing and marketing of cosmetics and household detergents had yielded results, as her JRA products were now marketed all over the world.

With a workforce of 500 and her products making inroads into the homes of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), hospitals, institutions of higher learning, industries and governmental establishments, the company, with the support of the government, will attain greater heights in the near future.