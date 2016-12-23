Lordina Foundation provides accommodation, assorted items to Osu Children’s Home

First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has inaugurated an accommodation facility for the Osu Children’s Home in Accra as part of her efforts to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged in society.

The construction of the facility, which was financed through the Lordina Foundation, will serve as a befitting abode for toddlers at the home, since their current facility is dilapidated.

The First Lady, who also donated various items to the children at the inauguration, said it was no fault of the children to have found themselves in orphanages and, therefore, society should not neglect them.

Items presented

Mrs Mahama said the items presented, which included bags of rice, gallons of oil, assorted biscuits, sweets, soft drinks, tomato paste, tuna flakes, boxes of spaghetti and bales of clothes, were to support the children in celebrating Christmas.

Support for orphanages

The foundation has adopted a number of orphanages in the country and has facilitated the provision of accommodation for some of them. It has also provided them with food items, teaching and learning materials, clothing, shoes and schoolbags. According to the First Lady, the children needed to feel comfortable in a place they called their home.

Receiving the items, the Manageress of the home, Mrs Christiana Addy, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her continuous support to the children and said the items would help give the children enough to eat and drink during the Yuletide.

Numerous donations

She said long before she became the First Lady, Mrs Mahama had supported the Osu Children’s Home with numerous donations and they would forever be grateful to her for putting smiles on the faces of children.

The National Director of Social Welfare, Mr Benjamin Otoo, appealed to Ghanaians to foster children at the various homes scattered around the country to ease the burden on management.

He said other challenges faced by those homes included lack of buses to convey children to places and funds for medication.

Accommodation facility

He, however, expressed gratitude for the accommodation facility, saying part of it would be used for a nursery, since the nursery block was too small and had become old.

Mrs Mahama also made similar donations to the Christ Foster Home at Fafraha in Accra where she presented food items, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, biscuits, assorted drinks, detergents and confectionery.

Five other orphanages in the Brong Ahafo and Northern regions also benefited from the First Lady’s benevolence during the festive season.

Orphanages in the regions

The beneficiary homes were Let Kids Smile in Nkoranza, Bethesda Children’s Home and Frank May Orphanage both in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, as well as the Tamale Children’s Home and Anfani Children’s Home in the Northern Region.

Mr Kofi Adu-Boahene, the Director of Christ Foster Home, was full of praise for the First Lady, saying she had always supported the home, especially during festive seasons.

Master Victor Baah, on behalf of his mates, expressed appreciation to Mrs Mahama for her love and support to them, saying, “I have been in this home for the past six years and the First Lady always comes here to give us gifts.”

Mr Baah prayed for the blessings of the Lord for the First Lady.

For her part, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, who accompanied the First Lady to present the items, advised the children to study hard in order to make the country proud in future.