Large vessels dock at Takoradi Port - first time since 1928

Large sea cargo vessels have started using the bulk ore terminal at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region, following the deepening of the wharf, otherwise known as the quay wall.

The terminal was opened to maritime traffic after the construction of a 200-metre quay wall (loading and unloading platform for ships in the sea) was completed. The construction will continue until it reaches 800 metres.

The facility is part of the expansion works carried out at the Takoradi Port to enable bigger vessels to berth at the port and to also make operations efficient.

According to port officials, two vessels -- MV Josco Fuzhou sailing with a draft of 11.7 metres, and MV Iris Olendorf with a draft of 13.5 metres have berthed at the port to load bauxite to the Far East.

The two vessels are the largest to arrive at the port since its construction in 1928.

Port expansion works

Works at the port started in November 2014, with the objective to open the port up to accommodate larger vessels, handle large volumes of cargo, improve efficiency of port operations and reduce the cost of doing business at the port.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Takoradi, the Public Affairs and Marketing Manager of the Takoradi Port, Mr Peter Amoo-Bediako, indicated that remaining works on the quay wall were progressing as scheduled.

Bigger vessels

Mr Amo-Bediako mentioned that when the new bulk ore terminal was finally completed it would have the complement of an automated conveyor loading system and a storage area for bulk minerals.

He added that it would not only serve the domestic market but would also provide services to landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.

According to the marketing and public affairs manager, the two vessels have so far found the new expansion satisfactory and commended the management of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for the foresight to expand facilities at the Takoradi Port.