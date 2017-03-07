Lands Ministry outlines plans to tackle illegal mining

The measures include the enactment of stiff laws, leverage on technology to track excavators of miners and enforcing existing laws.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) has outlined a three-prong approach to tackle the menace of illegal mining in the country.

This followed a publication in the Daily Graphic dated February 28, 2017 to the effect that illegal mining on the Pra River had affected the inflow of water into the Daboase and Bosomase water intake points and was seriously affecting the work of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Operations at the Bosomase intake point are said to have been suspended due to the breakdown of a major pump at the water station.

Dangers

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Head of Public Relations at the ministry, Ms Victoria Antwi Sarpong, observed that in spite of improvements in local economies and rural livelihoods in many mining communities, illegal and small-scale mining activities continued to have negative impact on the environment.

“The negative environmental footprints of galamsey include deep exposed excavations filled with contaminated water, irresponsible dumping of sewage and solid waste, uncontrolled dust emissions, release of chemicals such as cyanide and mercury, acid mine drainage, river siltation and deforestation,” she said.

According to the officer, before any foreigner can engage in illegal mining activities, such a person might have been inspired by “selfish Ghanaians who do not care about the country’s welfare.”

Ms Sarpong said illegal mining activities wreaked negative social impacts on society such as child labour, prostitution, poor sanitation, fatalities, diseases and injuries.

Alternatives

She stated that there were plans to encourage alternative sustainability programmes such as the rearing of grass-cutters and cultivating palm trees on large-scale to stop galamsey activities.

Ms Sarpong called on metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, as well as traditional leaders, to get involved in efforts to eradicate illegal mining.

She said the ministry would further hold a three-day programme to solicit ideas on ways to resolve the issue of galamsey in the country.

The Mineral and Mining Amendment Act 2015 (Act 703) was enforced last year.