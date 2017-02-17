Landlady, daughters pour hot water on tenant

Four members of a family who allegedly poured hot water on a tenant after brutally assaulting her at Akyem Wenchi in the Eastern Region are in trouble.

The four, who have been granted bail by the Kade District Magistrate Court, are Adwoa Kumaniwaa, 60, Gifty Mensah, 35, Hagar Mensah, 31 and Irene Appiah, 16, a student.

The victim, Elizabeth Gyamfuaa who was rushed to the Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army Health Centre in a critical condition, has since been discharged.

A police source told The Mirror at Akyem Wenchi that Gyamfuaa rented a room belonging to Kumaniwaa at Sanaahene, a suburb of Akyem Wenchi.

The source said about four weeks ago, a quarrel ensued between Adwoa and Gyamfuaa but they were separated before it could develop into a fight.

Adwoa was said to have reported the conduct of Gyamfuaa to her daughter, Gifty, who is resident at Akyem Oda on January 21, 2017.

Three days later, Gifty came to Wenchi and without any provocation angrily confronted Gyamfuaa for insulting her mother.

Before Gyamfuaa could reply, Gifty had slapped her several times on the face.

When she decided to retaliate by engaging her in a fight, Adwoa, Hagar and Irene, the daughter of Gifty, together pounced on Gyamfuaa and subjected her to severe beatings.

Irene allegedly hit Gyamfuaa with a club which dazed her. Hagar then allegedly poured the hot water which Gyamfuaa was boiling on her back, seriously injuring her.

Sensing danger, Gyamfuaa screamed for help which attracted some people to the scene and she was rushed to the Wenchi Salvation Army Health Centre where she was admitted for treatment.

Gyamfuaa later reported the matter to the Takrowase Police who arrested the four suspects to assist in investigations.

When The Mirror contacted the Station Officer of the Takrowase Police Station, Inspector Ebenezer Asante Ampadu, on the issue he confirmed it and said the four suspects had been arraigned before the Kade District Magistrate Court.

He said the court had granted the suspects bail to reappear on March 20, 2017.