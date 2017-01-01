La General Hospital records six births on New Year

The Maternity Ward of the La General Hospital have recorded six new births made up of four males and two females, Mrs Sarah Okpoli, the Senior Midwifery Officer (SMO) told the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

The first birth, a female, was recorded at 12:35 a.m. followed by a male at 12:45 a.m. Two males were born at the same time at 7:30 a.m. while the other female at 8:24 a.m.

Mrs Okpoti said one male baby was born through a successful caesarean section at 5:37 a.m.

She said no casualties had been recorded so far as at 1330 hours when the GNA visited