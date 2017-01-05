La gas explosion death toll rises to 12

One more victim from the recent gas explosion near the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra is dead. This brings the death toll at the hospital to two, with a total of 12 being recorded so far.

The remaining deaths occured at the scene of the explosion on December 22, 2016.

The victim, a male, was on admission at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the 37 Military Hospital. He died on Sunday night. There are three others currently on admission at the same unit.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Major Gariba Pabi, told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra yesterday that 28 people were rushed to the hospital on December 22, 2016 – the day the explosion occurred.

“Out of the 28 brought to 37 Military Hospital, we have lost two, we have discharged eight and 18 are currently on admission.”

“Seven patients are at Tamakloe Ward, two children at Nkrumah Ward, six at Allied Ward and three at the ICU,” Major Pabi explained.

He further disclosed that those discharged had been given days to report to the hospital to dress their wounds.

Blood Needed

Major Pabi repeated his appeal to the public to donate blood to the hospital.

He said due to the recent emergency health care the hospital provided as a result of the gas explosion, the blood reserve at the blood bank was dwindling.

Making a passionate appeal through the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra on Tuesday, Major Pabi called on “individuals, religious organisations and institutions to voluntarily assist the hospital in the donation of blood to beef up its reserves.”

He expressed the hope that the hospital’s plea would be heard.

The Blood Bank of the 37 Military Hospital has the capacity to store 600 units of blood at a time. In the wake of the gas explosion, the hospital used about 150 units of blood on the victims who were rushed to the facility for treatment.

According to Major Pabi, the hospital would need 200 units of blood to shore up the stock.

Background

On Thursday, December 22, 2016, nine people initially died in a gas explosion that occurred near the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre at La.

About 40 others who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching, the 37 Military and the La General hospitals.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred around 5.30 p.m. and swept through the street onto parts of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

Some of the injured were workers waiting for buses on a road that links the area to Tseaddo, Spintex and Teshie Tsui Bleoo.

Donation

In a related development, the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) on December 26, 2016 donated GH¢11,000 to 22 of the victims of the La gas explosion at the 37 Military Hospital.

Each of the victims received a cash donation of GH¢500.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CBOD, Mr Senyo Hosi, made the donation on behalf of the chamber.