Kwasi Oppong Company gets top international award

Kwasi Oppong Company Limited has been honoured with the International Star for Quality Award at the just ended World Quality Summit held in the United States of America.

Having been cited for excellence in business prestige, this is the second time the company has been recognised by organisers as it took the award at the Star for quality-2013 held in the United Kingdom.

The International BID Quality Award is designed to recognise the prestige of outstanding companies, organisations and leaders in the business world. The BID Quality Convention is attended by leaders from different business fields, professionals from the worlds of economics, the arts and corporate image, quality experts, as well as academic personalities and representatives from the diplomatic corps.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kwasi Oppong Company, Dr Kwasi Oppong received the award on behalf of the company.

He observed that the challenges faced by businesses globally meant stakeholders had to take a more innovative approach to compete.

“As dealers in building materials and with the introduction of Kwasi Oppong Senior High School, we hope our impact would be felt in the community in which we operate and the country at large.

“We dedicate this award to our numerous customers and the entire administration of Kwasi Oppong Senior High School because without their businesses and inputs we would not have reached this far,” he said.