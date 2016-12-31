Kwahu Afram Plains needs help

In spite of the fact that the Kwahu Afram Plains is one of the food baskets of the country, it remains one of the most deprived areas in the country.

The Kwahu Afram Plains, which is made up of two districts — Kwahu Afram Plains North and Kwahu Afram Plains South — has a number of islands which are only accessible by water transport.

The road network, access to markets, storage facilities, access to prompt health care, mobile connectivity, quality basic education, among other facilities, are the major development challenges in the area.

Poor road network

For instance, the road network, especially from the farming communities to the major market centres such as Maame Krobo, Tease and Donkorkrom, is terrible.

In fact, there are no roads leading to the farming areas. What are there are actually footpaths, some of which tractors, by virtue of their tough nature, turn into roads.

Indeed, tractors are the only means to get to the farming areas to convey farm produce to the market centres. This has its own implications – high cost to the farmer to convey his produce to the market centres.

This, obviously, is a disadvantage, as some farmers convey their produce to the marketing centres only to use all the money to pay tractor charges.

The road network is so bad that moving from one community to another is almost like punishment. I was not surprised that electoral materials got to some parts of the Kwahu Afram Plains North late, compelling the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend the voting time beyond the normal time.

From October to December, a full bag of maize is sold for only GH¢60, while a tractor charges between GH¢150 and GH¢300 per trip, depending on the distance from the marketing centres. Around the same period, farmers sell 110 tubers of yam between GH¢140 and GH¢220, depending on the sizes of the tubers.

The deplorable road network in the area affects movement of persons and farm produce

Storage facility

Since the farmers do not have reliable storage facilities to preserve their produce, those who cannot afford the charges of the tractor leave their produce to go waste on their farms, while others prefer producing just enough for their own consumption and for exchange for fish, salt and other basic needs.

The Forifori silos that were constructed as storage facilities to help farmers store their produce, especially maize, during a glut remain white elephants, with weeds all around the premises.

Healthcare

Isn’t it sad that the whole of Afram Plains, which constitutes a third of the entire Eastern Region, has just one hospital — the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital — with very limited facilities? Yet it is expected to serve the health needs of the people.

For instance, currently the hospital does not have an official vehicle and no ambulance, with an apology of a laundry facility.

Early this year, the hospital hinted of the possible rejection of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card bearers, as over 90 per cent of its clients were NHIS card bearers.

The water ambulance which was presented to the Ghana Health Service for communities living on the islands has never moved a distance away from the shores of the lake where it has been docked ever since it was brought. Thus, those critically ill, especially expectant women, have to rely on the ordinary boats fitted with engines to be able to get to the only hospital serving the districts.

Mobile connectivity

On mobile connectivity, a larger part of the area is “out of coverage area,” and the most reliable network there is Vodafone. So, even though Afram Plains has investment potential, the “out of coverage area” syndrome is a great disservice and can discourage investors to the area.

In some communities, people have to move to certain locations, especially hill tops, to make calls.

Tourists

The Afram Plains has a number of attractions that make it a haven for tourists.

The water transport system, the dotted islands and the serene and quite environment is perfect for relaxation. Thus it can become a hideout for the tired brain and the weary soul.

It can also be a perfect place for recollection, reflection and meditation.