Kumasi at a standstill as Asantehemaa goes to the "village"

The usual hustle and bustle at the central business district is absent as commercial and business activities have come to a halt as Asanteman prepares for the burial of the late Queen Mother.

The busy streets of Kumasi are unusually empty on the final day of the burial rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Shops and markets in areas such as Adum, Ministries, Asafo and Kejetia have all been locked.

Both private and public first cycle schools are also on a “holiday”.

Few people, dressed in mourning clothes, can however be seen heading towards Manhyia to pay their last respects to the Asantehemaa.

The “lockdown” of activities has made it difficult for commuters to get vehicles to and from Kumasi and its surrounding towns and villages.

Some people Graphic Online spoke to say they walked long distances to their destinations while others have had to abandon their trips entirely.

As Asante custom demands, no person is to be seen on the streets between the hours of 7pm tonight and 4am Friday which is the period certain rituals would be performed while the body of the Asantehemaa is carried from Bantama to the Royal Mausoleum at Breman.

According to Manhyia, the “lockdown” is to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation to loot shops and offices.