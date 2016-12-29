Kristo Asafo students showcase innovations

The fair, which was opened to the public for the first time, was aimed at displaying innovative technologies designed specifically to boost the operations of industries and businesses.

The third edition of the Kristo Asafo Students Union (KASU) annual inter-regional youth technology exhibition was held in Accra on Wednesday to showcase some of the extraordinary technological innovations designed by the students of the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences.

About 30 youth trained by the Founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission (KAM), Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, were given the platform to parade their inventions that ranged from military armoured vehicles, standing fans, small-size helicopters, among other items.

Some of the inventions displayed had the capacity to function in an awesome way. For instance, one of the armoured vehicles had the ability to move and stop by just a phone call. The engine was connected to a mobile phone.

At the end of the fair, three of the students with the best technological innovations were selected to participate in this year’s Kristo Asafo Mission Technology Exhibition slated for January 1, 2017.

Students from Kristo Asafo Union showcasing products at the Kantanka show in Accra

This year’s edition of the youth fair was on the theme: “Youth in technology, a vital tool for socio-economic development”“

Expose the youth to technology

In his welcome address, the vice-president of KASU, Nana Kwame Fosu Safo, said the rationale behind the technology exhibition was to give the youth the platform to showcase some of their inventions.

“KASU initiated this programme to enable our youth to follow the steps of our founder and leader, Apostle Safo. This is done annually to help select the best three innovations designed by our youth. They will be given the opportunity to display them at the annual technology fair,” he said.

Nana Safo said over the past years plans had been put in place to train and prepare the youth to also come up with modern technologies that could help develop Ghana.

“Apostle Safo has taken it upon himself to help train the younger generation to develop their creative minds in coming up with inventions that can help Ghana attain all its development goals,” he said.

He said all the youth who participated in the exhibition were given proper training, adding that the innovations they displayed were designed by themselves.

“They came up with those inventions because they had been trained properly,” he noted.

In order for Ghana to rub shoulders with the Western world, he said, there was the need for the youth to be given the platform and the needed training in the area of technological innovations.

“We must put in place a mechanism where our youth can think in broad terms and design modern technologies that will help better our country. Already, Apostle Safo is training more youth and he has opened the door for others to follow,” Nana Safo added.

