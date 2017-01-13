Konor of Manya Krobo fetes orphans

The Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, has urged Krobos not to discriminate against any child, particularly orphans in the traditional area, since every child is an asset to the traditional area and the nation at large.

He said society must rather have sympathy for them, many of whom lost their parents through HIV/AIDS and other diseases, and assist in caring for them to grow and become responsible adults.

‘’The orphaned children must also live even if their parents are no more and it behoves us as adults in the Krobo society to fend for them so that they will also achieve their ambitions in life.

‘’Even though there are many orphanages in the country these children must not be sent to any of them. As concerned and committed citizens of Manya Krobo, we can take care of the needs of these little ones, no matter how small each contribution is,” he said.

Over 500 orphans

Nene Sakite was speaking at a party he organised for over 500 orphans in the traditional area at his palace at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

According to the Konor, he formulated the idea of taking care of orphans in the traditional area 18 years ago and brought on board queen mothers in the area to serve as mothers to the orphans while he served as a father to them.

He said he was the first traditional leader to have a scholarship scheme established for brilliant, needy orphans in the traditional area some 18 years ago.

He said some of the early orphans whom he took care of had today become teachers, nurses, artisans with many in other professions. These people, he said, were contributing their quota to the development of the Krobo society and the country at large.

‘’And this is why I want us to be committed and see to the needs of these young and unfortunate children so that they grow to develop their God-given talents and earn a decent living for themselves.

‘’As long as I am around, I will continue to be their father and play the needed fatherly role to always put smile on their faces, especially on every Christmas occasion, besides paying their school fees and undertaking other responsibilities,” he stressed.

Nene Sakite advised the children to be obedient, disciplined and respectful to their guardians and teachers as well as every elderly persons they came into contact with since they would grow up to become future leaders of the community.