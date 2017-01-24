Kokombas, Bassares heighten tension in Tatale

Schools in the Tatale Township of the Tatale-Sangule District in the Northern Region have been closed down following tribal tensions between the Kokombas and the Bassares.

This follows a demonstration staged by some Bassare youth against the Paramount Chief in the area for his alleged role in influencing the government’s decision to choose a Kokomba as the new District Chief Executive (DCE).

However, the issue which started as an issue around political lobbying is gradually degenerating into a tribal conflict between the Bassares and the Kokombas.

Among the schools closed down is the Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School (EP-SHS), the only SHS in the community. The closure, according to authorities of the school, is to avoid any unforeseen events and protect the lives of the students and staff.

The Tatale-Sangule District is occupied by three main tribes: the Bassares, Kokombas and Dagombas. However, the Bassares are in the majority.

Security

Information gathered by the Daily Graphic indicated that the joint military and police team that was deployed to the town to maintain law and order was withdrawn on Sunday, January 22 this year.

Following their withdrawal, some Bassare and Kokomba parents are now also withdrawing their children from schools in the locality for fear of being attacked because of the demonstration.

Police

When contacted, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, said the police were still on the ground and that there was no cause for alarm.

He denied reports that people from the town were fleeing to Togo for refuge.

Background

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, some Bassare youth staged a demonstration against the Paramount Chief in the area for his alleged role in influencing the government’s decision to choose a Kokomba as the new DCE for the area.

However, following the increasing tension, a joint military and police team from the Yendi military detachment were deployed to the district capital, Tatale, to maintain law and order.