The equipment is the final package to end a three-year project of KOICA for Improving Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) in the Keta, Ketu South and Ketu North districts.

As part of efforts to improve maternal and child health in the Volta Region, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has presented equipment comprising medical and non-medical, to the Volta regional health directorate.

The package comprised IT equipment, 18 motor bikes and IMCH health equipment such as delivery beds, delivery sets, autoclave, steriliser and stethoscope worth us $ 60,594.59.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, the Country Director for KOICA, Mr Woochan Chang, indicated that a good foundation had been laid for the elimination of maternal death.

Interventions

Mr Chang said despite the numerous trainings and health interventions undertaken by KOICA, such as the capacity building Of IMCH workers, awareness of IMHC in communities and strengthening the Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS), the agency recognised some gaps in the area of health system information outreach services.

In recognition of these challenges, he said, KOICA had committed an amount of $ 60,500 to procure equipment to offer the needed assistance.

Mr Chang said it was the hope of KOICA that the districts would distribute the resources to the health centres to help achieve its goal.

He entreated the beneficiaries to uphold high maintenance schedules to keep the equipment in good condition. ‘We do not want our equipment to become defective just in some few years,’ he added.

Better indicators

The acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Services, Dr Gloria J. Quansah Asare, described the presentation as timely and tasked the health workers to put in their best to improve maternal and child mortality.

The acting Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Yaw Ofori-Yeboah, asserted that before the project, the region was facing a major challenge of dealing with maternal health problems, but ‘we can say that the support of KOICA have put the region in a comfortable position than before,’