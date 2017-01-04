Keep up with changes on world stage - Prez Mahama advises Ghanaians

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to accept change in order to remain relevant on the global stage.

"The world around us is changing at a very fast pace,” he said, adding: "In order to remain relevant on the world stage, we must keep up with those changes," he said.

This was contained in a New Year message issued in Accra.

It was his last New Year message, as he is preparing to hand over to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on January 7.

The message stressed the need for Ghanaians to allow "consensual agreement" be a driver in the collective effort to forge ahead in the changing world.

Touching on the unity of the country, it said that had also driven the country's progress and must, therefore, be sustained.

"Together, we have sown the seeds of solid growth and sustainable development, much of which is abundantly evident by the degree of social and economic transformation that has taken place all around us these past four years," it said.

Elections

The message touched on the December 7, 2016 polls, saying Ghanaians had every reason to feel proud of the success of the elections.

It asked all to join hands in thanking God for seeing the nation through successful elections.

"Let us move forward into this New Year as one nation; let us pray for the well-being, longevity and prosperity of our nation," it said.

Experience

Making reference to the past four years of President Mahama’s government, the message said: "It has been a blessing serving this great nation as President.

"I thank you, each and every Ghanaian, and God almighty for the privilege. I am thankful for our time together and for what we have accomplished," it said.

President Mahama also used the occasion to wish Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family God’s blessings.

"To the incoming President and his family, my family and I wish you God’s blessings," the message said.

On 2017, the message said it was a significant year for Ghana, as the nation would be 60 years on March 6.

"So here we stand today, having entered 2017, the year in which our beloved Ghana will turn 60. Here we stand today, recognised as the beacon of democracy and socio-economic progress on the African continent.

"The year 2017 marks our 60th year as a sovereign nation and it is my hope that we look to our past to help guide us into our future," the statement said.

Even as the nation forged ahead in progress, it urged all to ensure that only our collective effort would bring the success we all wanted.

"We recognise that Ghana’s success is our collective success. And, likewise, Ghana’s failure is our failure," it added.