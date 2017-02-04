‘Kandahar Boys’ attack NHIA offices

Some members of a vigilante group, the Kandahar Boys, yesterday attacked some workers of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) offices in both the Tamale Metropolis and the Sagnarigu District in the Northern Region.

The group, said to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was also alleged to have attacked clients who had visited the NHIA offices to either register onto the scheme or renew their membership of the scheme.

Tamale Metro

According to a source, the incident at the Tamale office occurred around 9 a.m. yesterday.

The thugs, numbering about 20 men, were alleged to have locked the NHIA offices in both assemblies after chasing out the staff.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NHIS at the Tamale Metro office was allegedly beaten up in the process.

The Kandahar Boys are one of the known vigilante groups in the Tamale metropolis with their base at Aboabo, one of the suburbs.

Meanwhile, some of the staff have lodged complaints at the Tamale Metro Police Station.

Sagnarigu

A source at the Sagnarigu NHIA office told the Daily Graphic that the alleged NPP youth stormed the offices and chased away both staff and clients.

It said the assailants later locked up some of the offices and went away with the keys.

According to the source, the Kandahar Boys were also alleged to have assaulted two ladies, who attempted to film the group’s action with their mobile phones. The phones were allegedly snatched and destroyed.

Police

When the police were contacted, they confirmed the report of the attack on the two NHIA offices and said some policemen had been deployed to secure them.