Judicial Service renovates Supreme, Appeal courts

The Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal have undergone massive renovation to enhance their image as the first and second highest courts of the country, respectively.

The courtrooms have been fitted with new furnishing, carpets and artworks depicting the activities that take place in the rooms and symbols which embody the power and responsibility of the Judiciary.

New air-conditioning, lighting and public address facilities have been installed in the courtrooms.

The courts also have Internet connectivity and lawyer/client consultation rooms.

Inauguration

At a ceremony to inaugurate the renovated courts, the Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, said the work was financed with internally generated funds of the Judicial service.

She explained that due to budgetary constraints, the entire Supreme Court Complex could not be renovated.

“We limited the scope of work to the three main courtrooms housing the Supreme Court, the Criminal and Civil divisions of the Court of Appeal, the two High Courts, judges’ conference rooms and chambers and the registries,’’ she said.

The project, she said, began in August 2016 and was completed in December last year.

Mrs Justice Wood added that the modifications were done in a way that would not compromise the building’s iconic architecture.

Courthouses

She noted that the state of many courthouses in the country did not inspire public confidence.

Justice, she said, was founded on the integrity and legal capability of judges and officers of the court.

“But the building and physical space from which justice is administered adds to the trust and confidence issues,’’ she said.

She, therefore, appealed to the government to release funds for the building, renovation and maintenance of courthouses.

Supreme Court Complex

Built in 1929, the Supreme Court Complex has epitomised the Judiciary in the country.

Despite its iconic structure, the complex, in which many historical judgements, orders and pronouncements had been made, has not witnessed any massive renovation or interior decoration in its 87-year existence.

According to the Chief Justice, previous works had been “extremely limited’’.

“Previously, we had focused only on repair of roof leakages, exterior painting and internal painting of the courtrooms, registries and offices,’’ she said.