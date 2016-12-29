Joy Fellowship gives to orphanage

The fellowship also presented GH¢1,000 to support the running of the orphanage.

The Joy Fellowship of the Glory Chapel of the Assemblies of God has donated some items to support the children of His Majesty Orphanage at Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region.

The gesture, which forms part of the Joy Fellowship of Community 13 Sakumono branch of the church’s annual outreach, was aimed at relieving the orphanage which relies basically on charity, for its operations.

Presentation

Presenting the items to the orphanage, the President of Joy Fellowship, Mrs Justina Sagoe, described the donation as a token from members of the fellowship.

The Proprietress of the Orphanage, Reverend Mrs Alberta Smith Asiedu, received the items on behalf of the home and expressed her sincere gratitude to the donors for the gesture.

She appealed to other churches and individuals to come to the aid of the orphanage.

After the presentation, the children prayed for members of the fellowship and sang songs to the admiration of the group.