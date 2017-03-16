Veteran ace broadcaster, Mike Eghan Snr recently added his voice to the call for improved journalism standards within the Ghanaian media landscape when he was interviewed on Eezy FM’s breakfast show – “The Morning Edition”.

There has been growing concerns decrying the journalism standards in the country lately seeing the rate at which “mushroom” journalism institutions are sprouting in the cities.

He said, “we need to do a lot more to develop and improve the quality of the media in the country”. He elaborated that, “the media has become too partisan where almost every newspaper believes in a certain political agenda.”

Mr Eghan bemoaned the absence of objectivity in the media’s reportage saying, they tend not to concentrate on being objective but whatever is written is slanted towards promoting the agenda of a political party.

He also acknowledged the development the media has experienced but was quick to add that journalists need to specialize in specific areas in order to bring variety to the media landscape.

The media wields a great deal of influence and plays a critical role in safeguarding the democratic legacy we enjoy as country.