John Kudalor retires from Police Service

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr John Kudalor, was yesterday pulled out of the Police Headquarters to mark his retirement from the Ghana Police Service.

The colourful event was witnessed by the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sampson Michael-Oje, heads of sister security agencies, former Minister of the Interior, Mr Prosper Bani, former IGPs, family and friends and a section of the public.

It was characterised by a parade mounted by the police at the National Police Training School at Tesano.

Mr Kudalor was appointed acting Inspector General of Police on November 9, 2015, and confirmed the substantive IGP on February 4, 2016.

Until his elevation to the high office of IGP, Mr Kudalor was the Director-General of Operations, having served in various capacities in the Ghana Police Service.

Farewell speech

Mr Kudalor expressed gratitude to God for his divine mercies and blessings which had guided him throughout his work.

He expressed his appreciation to police commissioners and personnel, the CDS and his gallant service commanders, as well as other sister agencies for their support. The former IGP also thanked members of the public who assisted the police during the elections.

“The past few months have thought me how very important it is to have dedicated staff working under you and helping you to transform the service. I feel professionally accomplished as nothing in life works on its own; rivers don’t drink their water, trees don’t eat their own fruits, the sun does not generate heat for itself, we all need the support of our fellow human beings in order to succeed in life,” he stated.

Mr Kudalor advised the personnel to continue to offer the same level of support and dedication to the incoming IGP, Mr David Asante-Apeatu.

“Leadership is a race, in fact a relay and to the best of my ability, I have done my part and handed over the baton as the rules dictate,” he said.

Goodwill

Mr Kudalor said the new IGP was well placed to play his part and he had no doubt in his mind that he would deliver, adding that change was necessary and, therefore, urged all to embrace it.

He said as a human being, he must have stepped on the toes of many in his bid to ensure professionalism in the service and, therefore, asked for forgiveness from those he might have offended.