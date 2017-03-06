Man burns ex-girlfriend, lover and two children to death

A woman, her two children and lover were burnt beyond recognition Monday dawn at Breman Nkontwima in the Suame Constituency of Ashanti after they were allegedly locked in and set on fire by the woman’s former lover.

The charred bodies of Effia, her two children Adjoa 17, and Junior 8, and the yet to be identified lover have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while the suspect, identified only as Luke, is on the run.

Occupants of about 18 adjoining rooms in the area popularly called Frafra Lane, were also rendered homeless as their wooden structures were razed.

A fifth victim, identified as Atuley, suffered burns after the suspect allegedly poured petrol on her face and lit a fire for attempting to go to the aid of those who died.

Relatives and friends of the victim wailing over their loss

Signs on the wall

According to a resident who spoke to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, Luke had for several years subjected Effia to maltreatment and battery, and had been threatening to kill her and her new lover.

She said the people in the area, some of whom had their rooms destroyed, know the suspect but were unwilling to give him up for fear of being called names back home in northern Ghana where they come from.

The debris of the burnt room

Tears

When the Daily Graphic visited the scene, relatives and friends of the deceased had gathered, some wailing while those rendered homeless were making arrangements for where to pass the night.

Only a few residents could salvage some personal belongings from the wooden structures, a situation also worsened by difficult access and the fact that the Fire Service were called in late.