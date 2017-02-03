Japanese govt provides grant for two district assemblies

The Japanese government has provided a grant of US$163,000 for two district assemblies to embark on development projects in their respective jurisdictions.

The beneficiary assemblies are Nkoranza North District in the Brong Ahafo Region and Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region.

Whereas Nkoranza North received US$83,000 to construct a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Sikaa, a deprived community in the district, Kwahu East received US$80,600 to construct and furnish a youth centre at the Kotosu Clinic.

The grant was presented to representatives of the assemblies at a ceremony in Accra.

The projects are expected to be completed within a year.

Funds

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kaoru Yoshimura, who did the presentation, said the funds were provided under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GHSP) scheme.

Introduced in Ghana in 1989, the scheme focuses on supporting various communities with basic needs in the domain of health, education and agriculture.

He expressed the hope that the grant would help improve the standard of health care and well-being of people in the two communities.

Mr Kaoru Yoshimura (right), Japan Ambassador to Ghana’s congratulating Mr Frederick Kwame Ofosu, Kwahu East District Director of Health Service, after the ceremony

Appreciation

The representatives of the assemblies thanked the Japanese government for the support and gave an assurance that the grant would be put to judicious use.

For the Sikaa project, the Nkoranza North District Director of Health Services, Mr Donatus Achisiba, said the grant would go a long way to improve health delivery in the district.

“Sikaa is the fifth largest community in the district and serves as the focal point for 10 surrounding communities, with a population of about 4,630. The project, when completed, will help augment existing health facilities in the district,” he said.

On the Kotosu project, the Kwahu East District Director of Health Services, Mr Frederick Kwame Ofosu, said the construction of the youth centre would help address adolescent health problems in the district.

“The facility will provide the youth with space to access adolescent sexual reproductive health and rights-related information, as well as services. The youth will be empowered with the requisite information in order to stay focused on their career opportunities,” he added.