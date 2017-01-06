Japan expresses interest in training Ghanaians

A Ghanaian business entrepreneur, Mr Kofi Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of K-A-A-G Engineering Servicing Limited, has appealed to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to provide the necessary support for lobbying by a member of the Liberal Democratic Party (Lib. Dems) of Japan for a number of projects in the country.

This follows discussions between Mr Amponsah and two Japanese - Mrs Satomi Hirose, an entrepreneur and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Koufukai Medical Corporation and Mr Tanaka Kazunori, the Director-General of the International Bureau of the Lib. Dems Party - during the former’s visit to Yokohama.

Mr Amponsah told the Daily Graphic on his return that both Mrs Hirose and Mr Tanaka expressed interest in collaborating with Ghana to train graduate and polytechnic engineers to equip them with skills for the Ghanaian job market.

He also stated that Mr Tanaka expressed interest in revamping and running the Ghana Railway Company to give rail transport a new lease and impetus in the transportation industry in the country.

Besides, Mr Tanaka expressed interest in the possibility of revamping the State Construction Corporation (SCC) and the State Housing Corporation (SHC), as well as the Tema Shipyard and Drydock to help revamp those sectors.

Mr Amponsah further told the Daily Graphic that the decision by the entrepreneur was born out of the experience of Japan which had relied on its own technology to meet her technological needs for her development.

He said Mr Tanaka expressed interest in lobbying for the revamping of the railway, SCC and the SHC to strengthen the already strong bond and cooperation between the two countries. The Ghana-Japan relation has spanned over the years with financial assistance, trade, technical and volunteer assistance for sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

According to Mr Amponsah, Mr Tanaka also indicated that he would lobby his party for the possibility of Ghana to host the Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD) which is used as a forum to discuss mutual issues about the level of cooperation between Japan and African countries. The last TICAD conference was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

He said a hospital in that country was also exploring avenues with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to recruit community nurses for the hospital in Japan.

He, therefore, appealed to the ministry to provide the necessary support for the success of the programme.