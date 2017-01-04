Isaac Osei to take over TOR as MD

The outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin in Kumasi, Mr Isaac Osei is to take over from Mr Kwame Awuah Darko as the new Managing Director (MD) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Graphic Online has learnt.

Mr Osei, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board and one time Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom is expected to start his new work on January 9, 2017, Graphic Online’s sources have hinted.

He has been holding transition meetings with Mr Kwame Awuah Darko for him to be abreast with the operations of the company.

Mr Awuah Darko took over the TOR job in June 2015 and revived the refinery’s operations which had grinded to a halt in 2007.

The 65-year-old legislator has previously worked on a number of projects for the World Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), among others.

Although he has no experience in the oil sector, industry watchers believed he will bring his experience in commodity trading to bear when he assumes his role as the new TOR boss.