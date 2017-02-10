Is the Ghana@60 logo plagiarised?

Many social media users including hip-life originator Reggie Rockstone have commented about the similarities between the Ghana@60 logo and that of the International Festival of Cultural Diversity (IFCD).

Ghanaian social media is yet again awash with another plagiarism scandal with the Ghana@60 logo the subject of debate.

The Ghana@60 logo

The Ghana@60 appears to have incorporated the IFCD logo which denotes three individuals in an embrace.

However, the three individuals in the Ghana logo are coloured in red, gold and green while the IFCD logo is in orange, green and black.

This plagiarism debate follows on the heels of a similar issue involving the ELectoral Commission and that of Turkish educational institute, Yedi Sistem.