Iran to deepen diplomatic relations with Ghana — Dr Maleki

The Islamic Republic of Iran has pledged its commitment to deepen its economic and diplomatic relations with Ghana.

The Ambassador of Iran to Ghana, Dr Nosratolla Maleki, said the embassy was making every effort to translate that commitment into reality by undertaking developmental projects in the country to cement the relationship between the two countries.

Making the pledge during a courtesy call on the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Ransford Tetteh, in Accra yesterday, Dr Maleki said Iran and Ghana had a long-standing, cordial relationship and every effort would be made to enhance the bonds of cooperation.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the Editor of the Daily Graphic and management of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) to attend the 38th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Accra on February 9, 2017.

Dr Maleki said Iran was delivering many humanitarian services as part of efforts to place its expertise at the disposal of Ghana’s development engagement.

He made particular reference to the Islamic University in Accra which currently has about 1,000 students, mostly Ghanaians, studying various courses.

He also mentioned the Irani Clinic, which was providing quality health care to health insurance holders, as well as subsidised healthcare services to people without health insurance.

Iran, he said, through the embassy in Accra, had also provided boreholes to communities, as well as agricultural services to farmers, especially in the northern part of the country.

Additionally, Iran has established a technical and vocational training centre in Accra and Tamale in the Northern Region to train the youth in hairdressing, dressmaking, wielding and carpentry, among others.

The Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Tetteh, commended the ambassador and his country for the numerous support to Ghana.

He called on the ambassador to continue the good work of his predecessors for the mutual benefit of Ghana and Iran.

He pledged the readiness of the Daily Graphic to support or partner the embassy in its effort to celebrate the independence of Iran, as well as other activities that it would undertake this year and beyond.