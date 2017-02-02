India holds cultural fiesta in K’si to commemorate 68th Republic Day

A cultural event to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the Republic of India has been held at ‘Dwabrem’ at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The event was also to celebrate 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Ghana.

The colourful event was jointly organised by the Indian High Commission to Ghana, the Ministry of Culture and the Government of India, to showcase the real cultural heritage of the people of India.

It was marked with cultural display of ‘Samanvay’, an amalgamation of different Indian classical and traditional dance forms by the Lok Chhanda Cultural Group.

The shiny costume and apparel of the artistes, as well as their moves on stage, propelled by music, was a delight to watch and attracted continuous applause from the teeming audience that comprised Ghanaians, Indians and other foreigners. Some wore masks and others had painted faces and make-up. They treated the audience to intricate moves of the ‘Samanvay’ dance.

The lighting on stage rejuvenated the whole night experience. At a point, the lights were put off and candles were lit in the quest to showcase the rich Indian culture.

Ghana

Their Ghanaian counterparts, “Amammere Agromma” of the CNC Kumasi, put up a splendid Ghanaian cultural display that complemented the work of the visitors.

It also gave meaning to the six decades of close relations between the two countries which were colonised by the British.

Both Ghanaian and Indian national anthems were played in the course of the night, while a minute’s silence was also held for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who was laid to rest about a fortnight ago.

First Secretary

The First Secretary to the Indian High Commission to Ghana, Mr Pradeey Kumar Gupta, expressed delight at the manner in which the event had contributed in exposing the rich cultures of Ghana and India.

He described as excellent the hospitality of the Ghanaian and expressed the hope that the cultural, political and economic relations between the two countries would continue to grow.