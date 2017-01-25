Importers withdraw Blue Jeans drink from market

The move is in compliance with a directive by the Food and Drugs Authority for the immediate withdrawal of the product after a video went viral on social media suggesting that there was a duplication of the product with fake samples by unidentified people.

Budget Cash and Carry, sole importers of Blue Jeans energy drink, has withdrawn the 250ml brand of the product from the market.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Head of the Legal Department of the company, Mr George Eshun, stated that there were no fake samples of the Blue Jeans product on the market, adding that the use of different cans for packaging the beverage was due to a delay in receipt of the original cans.

“This happened when we realised we could not meet the deadline for shipments for the Christmas in view of delays in getting lithographically labelled Blue Jeans cans with those features.”

“We, therefore, had to agree to have the beverage packed in other cans produced by the same manufacturer of Blue Jeans energy drink and to have a form of secondary labelling bearing our features and other details, hence the wrap-around sticker labels shown on the video,” he said.

Mr Eshun said as a responsible corporate citizen, “we have no intention whatsoever or any motivation to import and distribute inferior products and place our renowned brand on it.”

Not fake

Mr Eshun said the products on the market were not fake and that the public should not be worried about the wrong information that had been circulated.

“The company has been importing the product for 20 years now, so we cannot in any way import wrong product into the Ghanaian market for consumption. We assure the public that they are safe,” he said.

He, however, said the company was recalling the product to enable the FDA to conduct any further investigations.

Safe for consumption

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blue Jeans energy drink, Nana Egyir Aggrey, said the company would comply with the FDA to withdraw the 250ml cans of the energy drink from the market.

He added that the company would continue to produce the best drink for its customers and promised that nothing of that nature would happen again.