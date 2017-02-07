Police reshuffle; Bio Atinga, Kofi Boakye, Dampare on IGP's list

The changes, which take immediate effect has COP Ms Rose Bio Atinga moving from the Director General for Research and Planning to head Technical.

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu has made another change in Command Positions of the Police Service as part of measures to ensure effective management and operational control of the service.

As part of the changes at the commissioners level, COP Mr Frank Adu-Poku who hitherto was Director General of Technical, has been moved to take charge of Services.

COP Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, who used to take care of Services as Director General of Services moves to Administration.

On his part, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Commandant of Ghana Police Command and Staff College at Winneba has been moved back to Accra as Director General of ICT.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye has been moved to Accra as Director General for Research and Planning whilst COP Mr Ransford Moses Ninson, Director General of Administration moves to Welfare.

Mr David Asante-Apeatu was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday January 25, 2017 as acting IGP following the retirement of Mr John Kudalor.

Deputy Commissioners

For the Deputy Commissioners level, DCOP Mr Yaagy Akuribah, Western Regional Commander has been moved to Patrol and Visibility as Director General.

DCOP Mr David Nemyi Ampah-Bennin Director General of PIPS has been moved to Central Region as Regional Commander whilst DCOP Mr Maxwell Sakipaso Atingane, Brong Ahafo Regional Commander moves to the MTTD as Director General.

DCOP Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III, Director General of Special Duties moves to the Accra Region as Regional Commander.

Replacing Mr Kofi Boakye in the Ashanti region is DCOP Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Northern Regional Commander who moves to Ashanti as Regional Commander.

For the Tema Region, DCOP Mr George Tuffuor, Director of Education and Training moves there as Tema Regional Commander.

DCOP Mr Kwasi Mensah-Duku, Upper West Regional Commander moves to Western Region as Regional Commander whilst DCOP Mr Simon Yaw Afeku, Upper East Regional Commander moves to PIPS as Director General.

DCOP Mr Paul M. Awimi, Tema Regional Commander moves to Private Security Operations as Director General whilst DCOP Mr Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe, Volta Regional Commander moves to Upper East as Regional Commander.

From the Central Region as Regional Commander, DCOP Mr Kwame Tachie-Poku moves to Brong Ahafo as Regional Commander.

Assistant Commissioners

ACP Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Director General of MTTD moves to the Northern Region as Regional Commander whilst ACP Mr Kwadwo Boapea Otchere, Director of Inspection Unit moves to Upper West as Regional Commander.

ACP Mr Timothy Bonga Yoosa, Accra Regional Commander moves to Inspection Unit as Director, whilst ACP Nana Asomah Hinney, Deputy Volta Regional Commander gets an elevation as Volta Regional Commander.

The IGP made his first changes at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) when he took over the service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Bright Oduro, who was Director General in charge of Welfare was moved to the CID as the new Director General and as his Second in Command (2 I/C), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was moved there from the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) directorate.

COP Mr Prosper Aglor who hithero was in charge of the CID as Director General was moved to the headquarters to take charge of Special Duties.

His deputy, ACP Dennis Abade Akob-dem was also moved to the headquarters as 2I/C in charge of special duties.

