I’ll work to enhance social justice — Presby Moderator

The new Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev. Prof. Cephas Narh Omenyo, has said he will dedicate his five-year tenure and leadership of the church to enhance social justice, safeguard the integrity of the nation, as well as promote discipleship.

“The church operates in a society populated by people with needs, including food, shelter and clothing. It is our responsibility to ensure that these needs are fulfilled by governments,” he said.

Courtesy call

Rt Rev. Prof. Omenyo said this when the National Executive Committee of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his election at the 16th General Assembly of the church.

Moral decadence

The National President of FGBMFI, Mr George Prah, expressed concern about the fast deteriorating spiritual health of the country, saying: “Lifestyles are changing, and they are changing for the worse. The youth are being drawn away by false human philosophies that place emphasis on satisfying the lusts of the eyes, lusts of the flesh and the pride of life.

“We dare say that the promotion of ungodly behaviour, manifesting in inordinate love of money, is responsible for the violence that has characterised Ghana’s political life in the Fourth Republic.”

Mr Prah pledged the willingness of the fellowship to cooperate with the Presbyterian Church to wage a moral war to instil discipline in the society and righteousness in the hearts of people.

For a start, they agreed on direct collaboration between the men’s fellowship of the church and the FGBMFI to hold joint programmes to equip and empower themselves for evangelism.

The programmes will also seek to strengthen businesses of individual Christians.