He said he would take pragmatic steps to rejuvenate the association and make it enviable and attractive again.

Aspiring President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Lloyd Evans, has given an assurance that he will provide visionary and transparent leadership to refresh journalism in the country when given the opportunity to lead the association.

“It is very crucial to salvage the sinking image of GJA because people have lost interest in it. If there are vibrant associations such as the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA), the GJA can also be made attractive when there is the right leadership in place,” he added.

At GCGL

The former President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) gave the assurance when he visited his former workplace, the Graphic Communication Group Limited (GCGL), to canvass for votes ahead of the March 31 elections.

The mood in the newsroom was welcoming as the former Editor of the Graphic Business interacted with some members of staff of the company.

Rekindling GJA

Mr Evans observed that the time had come for robust policies to be formulated to rekindle the GJA, stressing that the focus ought to be on training programmes for journalists rather than reliance on award ceremonies.

Touching on the mushrooming of journalism training institutions, he gave a strong indication that he would engage in broad consultation and collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure that best practices were adhered to.

He added that the successes he had chalked up during his tenure as President of IFEJ were clear indications that he had the potential to lead the transformation agenda of the GJA.

“Pressure to contest the GJA Presidency was mounted on me by people who saw my good works at IFEJ. I have responded positively because I have been involved in the activities of the association for many years, gaining enormous experience in the process,” he said.

Commitment

The Campaign Manager of Team Lloyd, Mr Boahene Asamoah, expressed worry that journalists were still beaten in the line of duty, with the GJA doing little about it.

He also gave an assurance that the welfare of journalists would be a priority in a Lloyd Evans-led administration.