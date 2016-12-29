I don’t know about MP’s death: Bosso pleads with court

Overcome with emotions, Bosso said that he had nothing to do with the crime and hence was sad that he was being hauled to court on a regular basis.

Vincent Bosso, the man accused of aiding Daniel Asiedu to kill the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa-North, Mr JB Danquah-Adu, last Wednesday broke down in tears at the Accra Central District Court.

“I do not know anything about the MP’s death, it is Asiedu who has a case to answer because he is accused of killing the MP. So what am I doing here?’’ he asked in tears.

Bosso broke down immediately he was asked by the presiding magistrate, Mr Stephen Owusu, if he (Bosso) was facing any challenges in custody.

It was the first time Bosso had made any comment in the courtroom since his appearance in the court in May this year.

Don’t cry

Bosso occasionally wiped the tears flowing down his cheeks.

Apparently touched by the shedding of tears by Bosso, the magistrate consoled him and explained to him that the docket of the case was still with the Attorney-General (A-G) for advice and, therefore, he should be patient.

“When the A-G returns the docket and after analysing the evidence against you, if I realise that you have no case to answer at the High Court, I will discharge you. If the evidence shows that you have a case to answer at the High Court, then I will commit you to stand trial,’’ Mr Owusu said.

Offence is bailable

Mr Owusu also informed Bosso that per a Supreme Court judgement, all offences in the country were bailable.

He, therefore, advised him to impress on his lawyer to make an application for bail at the High Court.

“Your lawyer is aware that all offences are now bailable. If he makes the application for bail and the High Court, in its wisdom, sees merit in it, you could be granted bail,’’ he said.

Charges

The first accused person, Asiedu, has been charged with murder and Bosso, who is the second accused, has been charged with abetment of crime.

Still waiting for A-G’s advice

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Superintendent Francis Baah, informed the court that the prosecution was still waiting for the A-G’s advice on the case.

“Everything is now with the A-G, but we have not heard anything from the government lawyers,’’ he said.

The case was adjourned to January 17, 2017.

Facts

The facts of the case, as presented by the prosecution, were that the MP, Mr Danquah-Adu, lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, in Accra, while Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home and went to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

About 1 a.m. that same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep. On entering the house, Asiedu climbed onto a porch on the top floor with a ladder and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window.

While Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. A struggle ensued, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast. The MP consequently held the knife, but Asiedu pulled it, leaving a deep cut in the former’s palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realising that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhone smartphones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted to the impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind. However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.