‘I didn’t know I was being watched’- Collins Dauda

Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, was on Friday presented with the ”most dedicated communal servant of Ghana 2016” award.

The Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) organized the Pan-African Eminence awards last year and its representative, Dr Henry Brenya, presented the award, in the form of a trophy at Alhaji Dauda’s office at the Parliament House in Accra.

The elated legislator said “I did not know I was being watched. It is necessary to put service first. You’ll attract the necessary recognition later. I cherish this award so much.

“I thank Allah who created me for this opportunity, President Mahama who nominated me as his Minister and the people of Asutifi South for always electing me as their Member of Parliament.”

Alhaji Dauda used the occasion to urge colleague politicians and leaders to give off their best, since they did not know who might be watching their performance behind the scenes.

The laureate was grateful to the awarding institution for the honour done him and said he would be encouraged by it to be more people-centered.

Alhaji Dauda promised to initiate more developmental projects and social intervention programmes to enhance the standard of living of the people of his area.

The Osagyefo Pan-Africa Eminence Awards 2016, is an event organized by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI), that brings together deserving people, corporate institutions and dignitaries of African descent to be awarded for their meritorious works in the variety of fields they find themselves.

The event is designed to promote Pan-Africanism and socialization with people of different backgrounds, to motivate and award people of African descent to achieve excellence in their various fields.