High tech money counting machine for local market

A new money counting machine, with multi-counterfeit detection technology, has been introduced into the Ghanaian market, to help reduce the risks involved in processing money.

The SB9-2 Pocket Value Counter is an innovation of Alsale Services Limited, an information technology-oriented company, which combines the use of ultraviolet( UV) rays, infrared (IR), magnetic, three dimension and other counterfeit detector techniques for cash processing, making the machine a multi-currency processor.

Some of the currencies it can authenticate are the Ghana cedi, the US dollar, the British pound, the euro and 50 other currencies.

The machine can process mixed value bills to ensure speed and efficiency and it is easy to operate.

The new SB9-2

Launching the new machine in Accra yesterday, the Managing Director of Alsale, Mr Ahmed Adade Boakye, was optimistic that the SB9-2 pocket value counter would provide the ultimate solution to money processing challenges and risks financial institutions faced.

He said the machine was cost effective because it had the ability to be upgraded to process any modifications made on any of the currencies.

He said the company’s quest to deliver modern solutions to cash processing had led to the development of many innovative products, such as the latest money counter.

Mr Boakye assured customers and prospective customers of the reliability and accuracy of the SB9-2, saying “The security features of the machine make it virtually impossible for any counterfeit to go through without being detected.”

“Our company is also into leasing money processing equipment to financial institutions to ensure that they (banks) concentrate on their core banking businesses, while Alsale Services manages the cash processing equipment to serve their customers better,” he said.

Authenticity of machines

A former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Emmanuel Asiedu-Mante, the guest of honour at the launch, said in view of the Bank of Ghana’s rigorous certifying process of such equipment, the new machine was of high quality because it had passed that test.

“For the Bank of Ghana to have approved the SB9 is enough proof that the machine is what the innovators say it is,” he added.

He lauded the initiative by Alsale Services and added that such innovations were very necessary, particularly in countries such as Ghana where sophisticated counterfeiting had become a major challenge.