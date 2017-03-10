Little Yasmeen Naa Djameh Frimpong nestled in her mother’s bosom, her eyes almost lost into her forehead, as her head swells day by day while she awaits a good Samaritan to pay GH¢4,500.00 to save her life.

She is only one year, two months old, but her little body carries an abnormally big head that gives her pain.

A letter from the Surgery Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KTH) says her condition is called hydrocephalus (a defect where the head is filled with fluid on the brain that creates painful pressure in the head).

Medical expects explain that the child’s condition could damage her brain if not treated early enough, resulting in learning disabilities such as slow retention. She can also become physically inactive and in the worst case scenario, die.

As treatment delays because of the parents’ inability to raise the amount to foot the bill, the girl’s father is worried about the child’s condition, which he said was discovered at birth more than one year ago.

“We have lost a lot of time already. Initially, we thought it was a spiritual attack, so we sought healing from prayers. We were naive,” he said regretfully.

But doctors say all is not lost. A brain surgery can correct the defect.

However, Yasmeen’s parents must raise GH¢4,500 first.

Raising funds

“I sell car accessories such as steering wheel cover and reflectors. I can’t pay the amount. I have spent all I have,” the girl’s father said and added that his wife was jobless.

He said they turned away from the hospital after their child was diagnosed with the condition and they were told to pay that amount for her to be treated.

He has since been running round looking for help, while his wife tends Yasmeen at home.

According to a document attached to the letter from the Surgery Department of KTH, they were to pay the amount last month for the treatment to start, but the child is still at home; her condition is worsening in her helpless mother’s care.

Individual and corporate philanthropists touched to save the child should send their donations through the Graphic Needy Fund account number 1061130003469, GCB Bank Republic House or MTN Mobile Money account, GCGL 0541993633.

Donors may also visit any Graphic office across the country to make a donation or call 0302-665209 for assistance.