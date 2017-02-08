Help retool training centres in prisons - Inmates

Female inmates at the Kumasi Central Prisons have appealed to corporate entities and philanthropists to help retool training centres in the prisons to provide requisite skills to inmates to enable them to cater for themselves upon their release.

They expressed concern that most of the equipment and machines used in their training, such as in kente weaving and tie- dye, were either not in good shape or non- functional.

The inmates made the appeal in an interview with the Daily Graphic when members of the Women’s Fellowship of the Asokwa Church of Pentecost (Mckweon Temple) in Kumasi, presented some items to them.

The items included 10 bags of rice, 5 gallons of cooking oil, a bag of gari and cartons of tin tomatoes.

Facilities

The cell leader (name withheld) who made the appeal, said the prison had not received much attention over the years leading to deterioration of existing facilities and inadequate rooms to cater for the increasing number of inmates.

Support

The leader of the fellowship, Mrs Dina Oppong Adjei, said as Christian mothers, it was incumbent on them to extend their support to all, especially the vulnerable.

She pledged the commitment of the group to continue with such assistance to the female prison which could be extended to the male prison in future.

The group shared the word of God with the inmates, feted and danced to some gospel songs.

Appreciation

The Officer in charge of Religious Affairs at the prison, DSP Dora Annan, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, thanked the group for their support, and added that the assistance had come to the prison at right time.