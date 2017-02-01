‘Help combat School-Based Sexual Violence’

A project Officer at the Gender Centre (GC), a human rights non-governmental organisation (NGO), Miss Rosemary Dufie Osei, has called for planned and sustained efforts by all stakeholders to help combat cases of School-Based Sexual Violence (SBSV) in the various communities.

At the launch of the Action Learning Project in Accra, on the theme: “Enhancing Culture of Peace by Addressing School-Based Sexual Violence against Teenagers,” she lamented that the problem was prevalent in parts of the country, especially in the primary and secondary schools, with some resulting in teenage pregnancy.

She said research had shown that more people had been through one form of sexual abuse, as early as during the victims’ primary school days.

“Majority of instances of sexual violence appear to have taken place in disturbingly early levels of school,” she said, pointing out that the project would be initiated in five districts including Ada, Ledzokuku-Krowor, Wenchi, Kintampo and Nkoranza.

She said already 10 basic schools had been enrolled on the project, indicating that Greater Accra was the region with the highest report of the SBSV hence more schools from the region would be enrolled as the project progressed.

Perception

Miss Osei also mentioned that if the guidance and counselling unit in the various schools functioned very well and were given the necessary training, students who had been sexually abused could open up to them without the fear of being blamed or rejected, and, therefore, called for a change in attitudes of the elders in society to stop playing the blame game.

“It’s not only parents and the elders that play the blame game but it has become a perception that the victims have in mind and they also tend to accept that it was their fault, for instance, they would be asked why they accepted a gift or were dressed indecently,” she added.

Restructure

She also said they were working with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to restructure their system and introduce a book that would educate the students on the effects and causes of SBSV and how to avoid it. They would also engage in annual dialogues with students and people of the community on a monthly basis, engage the parent-teacher association (PTA) and train the teachers and some of the students to be peer advocates.

Appeal to leaders

Miss Osei appealed to the traditional leaders to help enforce such projects, since they commanded respect from the people.

She commended the various heads of the basic schools and the GES for their support and the Ghanaian Women Social Leadership Programme Action Learning Project (GWSLP) for being the main initiators of the programme.

Background

GWSLP is a programme developed by New York University Wagner which offers a one-year cohort-based leadership programme for women in mid-level positions in Ghana.